BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The head of the U.S. Central Command, General Kenneth McKinsey, stressed that the United States does not intend to remain permanently in Syria, but no timetable has been set for the withdrawal of troops from the country.

“I don’t know how long we will stay in Syria, but it is clear that we will not be there forever,” McKinsey said at a video conference at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

“At some point, we will have to leave. It will be a political decision, and we are ready to comply with this when it comes.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of his country’s forces from northern Syria , but confirmed that some of them would remain in Syria, with the aim of “protecting” the country’s oil fields.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that it planned to reinforce its military presence in northeastern Syria, in order to prevent ISIS terrorists from accessing the oil fields, explaining that Washington was studying how to move forces in that region, to enhance the protection of Syrian oil , which is inconsistent with the announcement Trump months ago, that he had eliminated the terrorist organization in Syria.

Russia and Syria called on the international community to pressure the United States to force it to completely remove its occupying forces from Syria.

