BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A video clip of an American military vehicle attempting to obstruct the Russian patrol’s mission in Syria was released this week, resulting in the U.S.vehicle breaking down along the road.
The video clip shows the the American vehicle’s failed attempt to block the conduct of the Russian patrol in Syria.
Another road accident in eastern #Syria between the Russian and American #convoy. Why the Americans so unlucky the last week. Let's make #MRAP great again! pic.twitter.com/yhQx2cbzUF
— Alexwarcorr (@alexwarcorr) June 10, 2020
The Russian military patrol had penetrated the American checkpoint in northeastern Syria (east of the Euphrates) to reach one of its bases in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
This is the second type of incident involving the Russian and U.S. forces in northeastern Syria this week.
The Avia.Pro website posted about the first incident on Monday: “The Russian military convoy was moving through the lands of the northeastern part of Syria, when the American army tried to stop the vehicles and armored vehicles of the Russian army, but the Americans were surprised that the Russian vehicles penetrated the open American checkpoint, and almost hit American armor. ”
The first incident was also caught on film and showed the Russians driving through the U.S. checkpoint.
