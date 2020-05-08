BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – U.S. media reported that the United States is preparing to withdraw Patriot missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia in addition to reducing its military presence in the Kingdom.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the United States will withdraw 4 Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia, in addition to dozens of military personnel who were sent there after the missile attacks on oil installations last year.
The officials added that the United States has withdrawn two squadrons of combat aircraft, and will also consider reducing the U.S. naval presence in the Gulf.
According to the newspaper’s sources, the reduction of the American military capabilities in Saudi Arabia is based on assessments that Iran no longer represents a direct threat to the strategic interests of the United States in the region.
For its part, sources said to the American media “The Hill” that the United States will reduce the number of Patriot batteries in Saudi Arabia from 4 to 2, and two other batteries will be removed from another country in the region.
Some media indicated that the withdrawal process is still going on, as a U.S. official told Bloomberg, that the United States has withdrawn two Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia and two others from the region.
According to the official, the battery withdrawal was due to take place last March, but was postponed due to the missile attacks on the Taji camp in Iraq, which the United States blames for pro-Iranian groups.
The official added that the Patriot systems of the Saudi forces will replace the two American batteries in the Kingdom.
He stressed that 12 batteries of Patriot missiles and one of the Thaad air defense missiles will remain in the region.
U.S. President Donald Trump declined to comment on the withdrawal of weapons and troops from the Middle East, saying: “I don’t want to talk about that but we are taking some steps … and we are taking many steps in the Middle East and elsewhere, and many measures in the military field around the world.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.