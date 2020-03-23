Over the years, we’ve had a lot of coverage on hypersonic developments in Russia and China, mostly because their hypersonic programs are more advanced than the US. Now it appears the US could be catching up, as a new video via the US military shows a recent test of a hypersonic weapon.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) reported that it successfully launched a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) missile from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, on March 19.
U.S. Navy and U.S. Army jointly tests hypersonic glide body pic.twitter.com/9Fr8YvlBUS
— Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) March 21, 2020
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) monitored the launch of the hypersonic missile as it hit speeds above Mach 5. Information gathered in this launch will further the DOD’s hypersonic program, reported Defense Blog.
This test builds on the success we had with Flight Experiment 1 in October 2017, in which our C-HGB achieved sustained hypersonic glide at our target distances,” said Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe, Director, Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs, which is the lead designer for the C-HGB.
“In this test we put additional stresses on the system and it was able to handle them all, due to the phenomenal expertise of our top notch team of individuals from across government, industry and academia. Today we validated our design and are now ready to move to the next phase towards fielding a hypersonic strike capability.”
“This test was a critical step in rapidly delivering operational hypersonic capabilities to our warfighters in support of the National Defense Strategy,” said US Army LTG L. Neil Thurgood, Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, whose office is leading the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon program and joint C-HGB production.
“We successfully executed a mission consistent with how we can apply this capability in the future. The joint team did a tremendous job in executing this test, and we will continue to move aggressively to get prototypes to the field.”
Each missile is capable of achieving Mach 5 or higher, which is about 3,800 mph.
Hypersonic missiles are the DoD’s top modernization effort at the moment because it is behind the hypersonic curve.
Shown below, C-HGBs can outmaneuver the world’s most advanced missile defense shields.
As a pandemic consumes the world, the global economy crashed, and President Trump already plowed $2 trillion into military modernization efforts — WWIII with Russia and or China could be much closer than anyone thinks.
Credit: Zero Hedge
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.