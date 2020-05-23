BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military released a video clip documenting its experience with a new laser weapon, which it said could destroy enemy aircraft.
The army tested its weapon on a target course by pointing a laser beam at it from the amphibious ship “Portland”.
The test video was posted by the American Pacific Fleet Press Service.
A source in the U.S. Department of Defense told CNN that during the test a “high-energy laser class” was used, but the source did not specify the laser power.
CNN later quoted the International Institute for Strategic Studies as saying that the power of the device is about 150 kilowatts.
The source added: “Thanks to this new advanced capability, we are changing the concept of naval warfare for the fleet.”
It was reported that the tests were carried out on May 16, in the international waters of the Pacific Ocean.
Source: RT
