BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – On Friday, the U.S. military announced that it was boosting its military presence in northeastern Syria despite previous efforts to limit its forces there.
The spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, Bill Urban, said in a statement, as reported by Monte Carlo Al-Doualiya, that their leadership deployed the Sentinel radar system, intensified the sorties of American fighters over their allied forces and deployed Bradley combat vehicles to reinforce American troops in the area controlled by the U.S. military and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
A U.S. official, who asked not to be identified, stated that the number of armored vehicles that were sent as reinforcements did not exceed six, accompanied by “less than 100” soldiers.
Without mentioning Russia, the report said that these reinforcements aim to “help ensure the safety and security of the coalition forces,” and that the United States “does not seek to clash with any other country in Syria, but will defend the coalition forces if required.”
Nevertheless, the U.S. official considered this step “a clear signal to Russia to adhere to joint operations to prevent the risk of collision, and also to Russia and other parties to avoid unsafe and unprofessional provocations in northeastern Syria.”
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of Bradley’s armored vehicles from Syria last October, as part of his attempt in early 2019 to withdraw all his forces from there, before returning and agreeing to leave hundreds of American soldiers “to protect oil wells.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.