BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – A security source in the Al-Anbar Governorate revealed on Saturday that the American forces have taken unprecedented measures against the backdrop of a plot to target the Ain al-Assad Base.

The source said to Iraq’s Al-Sumaria News, “The American forces took unprecedented precautionary measures at the Al-Assad Base in the Al-Baghdadi District and Heet District after a new attack on the K-1 base in the Kirkuk Governorate.”

The source, who preferred not to be identified, added that “planes flew over the base” following last night’s attack.

The Iraqi army announced, yesterday, Friday, that several missiles were fired at the Iraqi K-1 military base near the city of Kirkuk.

Security sources said that the base, located 15 km northwest of Kirkuk, includes American military forces, along with Iraqi troops from the Federal Police and the anti-terrorist agency.

Advertisements