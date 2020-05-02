BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – A Syrian citizen was shot dead by the U.S. military near the Conoco Oil Field in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Saturday.
Citing local witnesses, SANA said that American soldiers deliberately shot a civilian because his car veered off the highway near the Conoco Oil Field, which led to his death immediately.
No further details were released by SANA regarding this alleged incident.
The U.S. Coalition has not commented on these allegations from the Syrian state-owned media.
Since their emergence in eastern Deir Ezzor, the U.S. Coalition has maintained control over Syria’s largest oil field, Al-‘Umar, which is close to the Iraqi border.
The Syrian government has demanded that the U.S. immediately withdraw their forces from all of the Arab Republic’s territories, including the Al-Tanf Zone in the Homs Governorate.
