BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The U.S. military sent a large convoy to northeastern Syria on Saturday amid reports of their increased buildup in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to a field report on Saturday, the U.S. Coalition forces entered northeastern Syria from the illegal Al-Waleed Crossing that links neighboring Iraq to the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The U.S. convoy reportedly consisted of tens of vehicles that carried both logistical and military equipment.

This military convoy eventually made its way to the Al-Qamishli countryside, where the U.S. forces have been strengthening their presence to challenge the Russian Armed Forces’ influence.

Over the last few weeks, the tensions between the U.S. and Russian forces have increased immensely, as both armies have repeatedly intercepted one another along the roadways in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

