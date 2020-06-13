BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The U.S. military sent a large convoy to northeastern Syria on Saturday amid reports of their increased buildup in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to a field report on Saturday, the U.S. Coalition forces entered northeastern Syria from the illegal Al-Waleed Crossing that links neighboring Iraq to the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The U.S. convoy reportedly consisted of tens of vehicles that carried both logistical and military equipment.
This military convoy eventually made its way to the Al-Qamishli countryside, where the U.S. forces have been strengthening their presence to challenge the Russian Armed Forces’ influence.
Over the last few weeks, the tensions between the U.S. and Russian forces have increased immensely, as both armies have repeatedly intercepted one another along the roadways in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.