BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition forces reportedly sent a large military convoy to eastern Syria on Tuesday after it was observed crossing into the country from neighboring Iraq.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, approximately 27 trucks filled with military and logistical equipment entered eastern Syria through the Al-Walid crossing, which links Nineveh to Al-Hasakah.

The SANA report, citing local sources, said the U.S. military convoy made its way to the Qasraq Tal Baider base.

No further details were released regarding this U.S. military convoy.

Over the last few months, the U.S. military has built new bases in Syria’s Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakah governorates, despite American Preisdent Donald Trump’s vow to decrease the presence of his nation’s armed forces inside the Arab Republic.

