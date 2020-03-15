BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military has sent one of their primary ground assault forces to Iraq, following an attack on their troops at the Taji Base last week, an Iraqi military source told Sputnik Arabic on Saturday.
According to the source, who requested anonymity from inside a prominent air base in Iraq, the personnel of the U.S. 101st Airborne Division will arrive at the base soon.
The source added that the U.S. Marine Corps are already present at the air base that the 101st Division is deploying to.
The 101st Airborne Division is the world’s only air assault division, with the ability to quickly deploy thousands of troops over great distances.
The American contingent’s arrival in Iraq comes days after the Taji Base was hit with 18 rockets that the U.S. claimed were from Kataib Hezbollah.
