BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The New York Times reported Monday, citing military officials, that the U.S. military, in conjunction with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), conducted a large-scale”operation, as the Pentagon confirmed, against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
According to a statement issued by the U.S. Coalition in Baghdad, as a result of the operation in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, several Islamic State terrorists were killed or wounded.
“Over the coming days and weeks, the pace of fighting against the rest of ISIS will pick up,” Gen. Kennett Mackenzie, commander-in-chief of the US Central Command, said in a statement this week.
Earlier this year, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared a complete victory over ISIS in the town of Baghouz, ending the so-called ‘caliphate’ declared by the organization, which once extended over an area of up to a third of Iraq and Syria.
SDF’s announcement came a day after White House press spokeswoman Sarah Sanders announced that Syrian territory was 100 percent cleared of ISIS terrorists.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.