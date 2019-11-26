BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The New York Times reported Monday, citing military officials, that the U.S. military, in conjunction with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), conducted a large-scale”operation, as the Pentagon confirmed, against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Coalition in Baghdad, as a result of the operation in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, several Islamic State terrorists were killed or wounded.

“Over the coming days and weeks, the pace of fighting against the rest of ISIS will pick up,” Gen. Kennett Mackenzie, commander-in-chief of the US Central Command, said in a statement this week.

Earlier this year, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared a complete victory over ISIS in the town of Baghouz, ending the so-called ‘caliphate’ declared by the organization, which once extended over an area of ​​up to a third of Iraq and Syria.

SDF’s announcement came a day after White House press spokeswoman Sarah Sanders announced that Syrian territory was 100 percent cleared of ISIS terrorists.

Advertisements