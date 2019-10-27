BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Reinforcements from the U.S. military arrived at Syria’s largest oil field on Sunday, as they continued their deployment at this crucial site in the eastern part of the country.

According to reports, the U.S. military sent a large number of military personnel to the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in eastern Deir Ezzor.

This deployment comes just days after the U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that America had ‘secured’ Syria’s oil after their battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

While Trump says that the U.S. is controlled the oil fields to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Washington of stealing Syria’s oil in order to intensify their economic blockade against Damascus.

The U.S. has previously attempted to block Iranian oil from reaching Syria’s shores and they have also opened fire on Syrian ferries attempting to transport smuggled oil from the eastern part of the country.

