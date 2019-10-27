BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Reinforcements from the U.S. military arrived at Syria’s largest oil field on Sunday, as they continued their deployment at this crucial site in the eastern part of the country.
According to reports, the U.S. military sent a large number of military personnel to the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in eastern Deir Ezzor.
This deployment comes just days after the U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that America had ‘secured’ Syria’s oil after their battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
While Trump says that the U.S. is controlled the oil fields to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused Washington of stealing Syria’s oil in order to intensify their economic blockade against Damascus.
The U.S. has previously attempted to block Iranian oil from reaching Syria’s shores and they have also opened fire on Syrian ferries attempting to transport smuggled oil from the eastern part of the country.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.