BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military has returned to six bases they previously abandoned in northern Syria, Turkey’s Anatolia News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The agency announced that the U.S. military is strengthening its presence in northeastern Syria, near the borders with Turkey and Iraq, and in areas of oil fields.
They reported that the U.S. military is spreading to five bases and posts in the Hasakah Governorate of northeastern Syria. In addition, the Americans are constructing two other barriers in the town of Al-Qahtaniyah and in a residential area in Qamishli.
The agency said that the United States plans to enhance security its security at the Hasakah oil fields and to strengthen its presence near the Syrian-Turkish border.
Furthermore, the U.S. military is currently deployed to 11 bases and posts in Syria. Five are in Hasakah, four are in Deir Ezzor and two are in Raqqa. In the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the U.S. military is building two more checkpoints.
