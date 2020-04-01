BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaj, revealed in an interview on Wednesday that the U.S. military is preparing to withdraw from one of the oldest bases inside the country.
In an interview with Sputnik Arabic, Al-Khafaji said that the Iraqi forces will receive the Habbaniyah Airbase, located between the cities of Fallujah and Al-Ramadi in western Iraq, from the American forces and the International Coalition next week, according to an organized schedule.
A source told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV the same thing on Wednesday, leading many to believe that this airbase will be fully under the Iraqi military’s control by the end of next week.
It is worth noting that the Habbaniyah Air Force Base is considered one of the oldest installations in Iraq; it was established by the British Royal Air Force back to 1936, and after the departure of the British, it was transferred to the Iraqi Air Force.
The Habbaniyah Airbase is located in a city with the same name, between the cities of Fallujah and Al-Ramadi.
