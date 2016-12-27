Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend og the United States military emphasized that to defeat ISIS could take two more years he said in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“Iraqi forces had indeed paused in their charge into Mosul over the past week or so, 60 days into their campaign, to take stock and resupply, with casualties in some units as high as 30 percent. It’s something U.S. advisers had warned them they might have to do,” The Daily Beast quoted Townsend as claiming.

“People need to rest. They need to assess how things are going because they are not going as fast as we thought,” he said.

 

Paul Antonopoulos
Deputy-Editor at Al-Masdar News, Lecturer at Charles Sturt University and Researcher at Western Sydney University. MA in International Relations. You can follow on Twitter: oulosP

