BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Monday that “there’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” denying the earlier reports about the American withdrawal from the Middle Eastern nation.

According to journalist Tara Copp of McClatchy DC, Esper added that his staff is “trying to figure out” what the memo is, as “there are no plans to leave.”

Earlier tonight, the AFP, along with the Washington Post and Reuters, said they had confirmation that the letter posted on social media about the U.S.’ withdrawal from Iraw was indeed authentic.

The letter alleged that the U.S. would ‘respect’ Iraq’s recent resolution that called on the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country.

Advertisements