BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Villagers in the Al-Qamishli countryside of Al-Hasakah forced a U.S. military convoy to turnaround on Wednesday after it tried to access a roadway that goes through their villages.
According to a report on Wednesday, the residents of Rahayah Al-Souda (35 km south of Al-Qamishli) prevented an attempt by five U.S. armored vehicles, accompanied by a van belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to enter their villages.
Following the incident at Rahayah Al-Souda, the U.S. military tried to enter the nearby village of Farfrah, where they were once again confronted by the residents of the village.
The U.S military convoy was once again forced to turn around and head towards the town of Tal Hamis.
No violence was reported in the southern countryside of Al-Qamishli, but the situation remained tense, especially after the U.S. convoy was blocked from more than one town.
A correspondent for Sputnik Arabic said that this confrontation is the third of its kind in the past ten days, as the residents of the aforementioned villages intercepted the American convoy before.
Sputnik Arabic later released a video showing the people blocking the U.S. convoy from the roadway in the southern countryside of Al-Qamishli on Wednesday.
