BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The U.S. military reportedly attacked four tanker ferries on Saturday that were attempting to smuggle oil from the SDF-held areas in eastern Syria to the Syrian government territories.
According to local reports, the U.S. warplanes targeted these ferries while they were traveling through the southern region of Syria’s Euphrates River Valley.
The reports said the U.S. military managed to destroy the four ferries before they could reach their intended destination, resulting in a number of explosions that were heard in the Euphrates River Valley.
The total number of casualties are still unknown at this time.
While the ferries did not belong to the Syrian government, they were believed to have been transporting the oil to their territories, which is something that many people in Syria have been forced to do as the U.S. currently occupies some of the Levantine nation’s biggest oil fields.
Neither the Syrian government nor the U.S. Armed Forces have reported on this attack that took place on Saturday.
It should be noted that the U.S. Armed Forces have carried out similar attacks in the past, especially in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
