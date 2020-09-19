The US-led coalition plans to deploy Bradley fighting vehicles to northeast Syria to protect its troops, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said in a press release on Friday.
US defence officials told NBC News that the deployment is aimed at projecting a show of force to discourage Russian troops from crossing into territory controlled by the coalition. The report said six Bradley fighting vehicles and nearly 100 additional US troops will be deployed to northeast Syria on a 90-day deployment.
“CJTF-OIR plans to position mechanized infantry assets, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, to Syria to ensure the protection of Coalition forces and preserve their freedom of movement so they may continue Defeat Daesh* operations safely”, Marotto said in the release.
The US military said a Russian vehicle on 25 August struck a coalition vehicle in northeast Syria. The Russian Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said the patrol of the Russian military police in Syria took all possible measures to prevent an incident with the US military.
The Russian Defence Ministry said information on the Russian patrol’s path, strength, and the fact that it would be accompanied by an attack helicopter was all sent to the US military in accordance with bilateral agreements between the two countries.
Source: Sputnik
