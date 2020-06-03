BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The U.S. Department of Defense transferred about 1,600 military forces to the Washington D.C. area due to the ongoing protests that are sweeping the country.
Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that the forces were “on high alert” but were “not involved in the defense support of civilian authority operations”.
This development comes despite the statements of U.S. President Donald Trump, who considered that his country’s capital was the safest place in the world last night in a new tribute to him for the measures he took to end the protests.
“Last night, Washington D.C. was the safest place in the world,” Trump tweeted
Trump posted this tweet in light of widespread accusations that he personally ordered the dispersal of demonstrators in front of the White House despite the peaceful protests, while delivering a speech on the current turmoil in the country.
American cities, including Washington D.C., are witnessing mass protests against police brutality and racism, fueled by the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
Meanwhile, the Washington Police Command announced on Tuesday that more than 300 people had been arrested for violating the curfew and participating in “riots and robberies” last night in the capital.
