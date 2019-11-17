BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – A U.S. military convoy entered the northeastern city of Qamishli on Sunday and was seen heading east for a regular patrol.
The U.S. military convoy was reportedly heading towards the oil fields that are under their control in the eastern part of the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Washington announced last week that it was not seeking to deprive its allies from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of control of oil fields in northeastern Syria, despite withdrawing its troops from the Turkish border region.
The U.S. media revealed last week that President Donald Trump had agreed to expand the U.S. military mission in Syria to protect the oil fields in the Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakah governorates.
While the U.S. maintains that they are protecting these oil fields from the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), it seems to have more to do with depriving Damascus of these crucial resources.
