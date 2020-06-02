BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and villagers in the northwestern countryside of Al-Hasakah intercepted a U.S. military convoy that was trying to travel through the Abu Rasin region of the governorate.
According to local reports, the Syrian Arab Army and locals from the Abu Rasin region blocked a U.S. military convoy that consisted of eight vehicles from traveling through this area of northeastern Syria.
The reports said the U.S. military was forced to turn around and find another route to their intended destination.
No further details were released at this time.
Today’s interception by the Syrian Arab Army and villagers in the Abu Rasin region marked the third time in the last two weeks that they have blocked a U.S. military convoy in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
