BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – A U.S. military convoy entered northeastern Syria this week after traveling from neighboring Iraq via the Al-Walid Crossing.

According to a field report from Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate, the U.S. convoy, consisting of five vehicles, traveled from Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate to the Al-Jibsa Oil Field in the Al-Shaddadi District.

The report said before deploying to the Al-Jibsa Oil Field, the U.S. forces toured the oil and gas fields at Al-Kubaybah, Ghuna, and Hawiziyah.

Not long after the arrival of the U.S. military convoy, an American cargo plane landed at the Qasrak Base near the town of Tal Baydar in northern Al-Hasakah.

This latest deployment of U.S. forces from Iraq comes at the same time the Russian military increases their presence inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate of the northeastern region of Syria.

