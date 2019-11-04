The United States informed Russia that a convoy of US servicemen had been attacked on Sunday by pro-Turkish militants near the city of Tell Tamer in northeastern Syria, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated on Sunday.
“Via de-confliction line [we received an] information that a column of American troops moving on M4 road toward the Iraqi border, 6 kilometres west of Tell Tamer, came under fire from the territory controlled by pro-Turkish militants of the Free Syrian Army,” Maj.Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.
According to Borenkov, there were no casualties.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA has posted a video allegedly showing a convoy of American military moving toward the Iraqi border.
In October, US President Donald Trump announced that the US troops had begun pulling out from northern Syria to Iraq. The same month Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and Daesh*.
Source: Sputnik
