BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 A.M.) – A U.S. military convoy, backed by two helicopter gunships, conducted a patrol along the Syrian-Turkish border this week.

The U.S. military convoy, which was seen traveling through the Al-Hasakah Governorate, reportedly made its way from the border triangle in northeast Syria to the Al-Raqqa administrative border.

In a video captured by RT Arabic, the U.S. military convoy can be seen moving through the eastern countryside of the Al-Qamishli District, which is located near the Turkish border.

Despite withdrawing from their border points in Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa, the U.S. military has continued to conduct patrols between the two governorates.

These U.S. patrols have often encountered both the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Russian military police, resulting in some standoffs and accidents along the roadways in Al-Hasakah.