The US Navy has officially released three videos of unidentified flying objects previously made available by To the Stars Academy, thus confirming their authenticity.

“DoD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public, or whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as ‘unidentified’,” the Pentagon said in a statement Monday.

The footage, entitled ‘FLIR1’, ‘GIMBAL’ and ‘GOFAST’, was captured by cameras aboard US military jets, and showed behaviour which could not be accounted for by currently existing man-made technology.

The Pentagon made the decision to release the videos because they do not reveal any sensitive capabilities of US surveillance systems or impinge on any subsequent military air space incursions, the DoD added.

Despite being made available, the videos do little to clear up the enduring mystery of whether Earth is being observed by aliens from outer space.

The FLIR-1 video, filmed in November 2004 near the coast of San Diego, features fighter pilots from the Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group encountering an unidentified flying Tic Tac-shaped object. GIMBAL and GOFAST were released in January 2015. The videos were provided to To the Stars Academy by former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo.

Last year, Two the Stars announced that it would work together with the US Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command after acquiring “several pieces of metamaterials” said to have been sourced from an “advanced aerospace vehicle of unknown origin” in July 2019. According to the company, the Army would provide “laboratories, expertise, support, and resources to help characterize the technologies and its applications.”

