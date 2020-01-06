BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – U.S. military reinforcements were monitored entering northeastern Syria from northwestern Iraq this week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.

According to the report, the U.S. military reinforcements crossed into Syria from the Al-Walid Crossing that links the governorates of Al-Hasakah (Syria) and Nineveh (Iraq).

The U.S. military reinforcements were said to have traveled south towards the Deir Ezzor Governorate, where they later deployed to their main base at the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields.

At the same time, Sputnik Arabic said in a report this week that the U.S. convoy consisted of 100 trucks that were loaded with military equipment destined for the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Tensions between Iraq and the U.S. have recently increased after the latter assassinated the commander of the Quds Force Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes near the Baghdad Airport.

