BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The U.S. military blocked a Russian Army convoy from bypassing their checkpoint in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The video, which has been circulated on social media, shows the U.S. military blocking the Russian Army convoy from traveling along this roadway in Al-Hasakah.

The incident was captured by activists working for Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR):

The U.S. and Russian armed forces have blocked one another from accessing roads under their control on several occasions this year, as tensions between the two armies remain high.

Advertisements