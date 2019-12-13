BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military reportedly asked the Pentagon for instructions on how to deal with potential attacks from the Syrian, Russian, Turkish, and Iranian troops in Syria.

“The command of the U.S. military in Syria requested instructions from the Pentagon on how to deal with an attack by regular troops from Russia, Turkey, Iran or Syria, as well as their possible allies,” Military Review reported.

The question by the U.S. military comes after the arrival of the armed forces from Turkey, Russia, and Syria in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.

At the same time, the military aviation publication Avia.Pro reported that the Russian military will not likely escalate the situation in northeastern Syria, nor are they looking for a conflict with the U.S. inside Syria.

However, they did add that if the U.S. did attack their troops, they would respond quickly.

“The situation will most likely depend on what actions the American side will take, however, in case of the slightest threat, Russian aviation will easily spread the positions of the US military in Syria ,” Avia,Pro added, citing a military expert.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Massive blast rocks militant-held town in northern Syria, 13 killed

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I doubt they want ROEs to deal with Russians or SAA : these ain’t stupid.The main issues are likely to come from fanatics like IRGC or Turkish proxies

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-14 14:05