BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The U.S. military reportedly asked the Pentagon for instructions on how to deal with potential attacks from the Syrian, Russian, Turkish, and Iranian troops in Syria.
“The command of the U.S. military in Syria requested instructions from the Pentagon on how to deal with an attack by regular troops from Russia, Turkey, Iran or Syria, as well as their possible allies,” Military Review reported.
The question by the U.S. military comes after the arrival of the armed forces from Turkey, Russia, and Syria in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.
At the same time, the military aviation publication Avia.Pro reported that the Russian military will not likely escalate the situation in northeastern Syria, nor are they looking for a conflict with the U.S. inside Syria.
However, they did add that if the U.S. did attack their troops, they would respond quickly.
“The situation will most likely depend on what actions the American side will take, however, in case of the slightest threat, Russian aviation will easily spread the positions of the US military in Syria ,” Avia,Pro added, citing a military expert.
