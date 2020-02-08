BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – New reports have surfaced from the provincial capital of Al-Hasakah that claim the U.S. military is preparing to build a new base inside the Ghuweran District.

According to the reports, the U.S. military has already begun transporting armored vehicles, logistical equipment, and weapons to Ghuweran, with the intentions of building a new base in this Al-Hasakah District.

The reports say the U.S. base will be built in a neighborhood controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inside Ghuweran.

In particular, the new base is said to be located near the infamous Hasakah Central Prison, which is currently under SDF control and has hundreds of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) inmates.

The U.S. military has yet to comment on these claims that first surfaced on Friday, February 6th.

Currently, the U.S.’ largest military base in Syria is located near the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Parasites. You could not get locals to join your Jihadi paradise or your Commie paradise. How will arming new jihadist be any different? think these folks are tired of 9 yrs war and want their lives back.

2020-02-09 00:39
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
The Americans according to Trump have defeated ISIS. Why are they still in Syria?
I suggest the reasons are are two-fold. One to keep the Syrian Government from recovering much needed oil for their population and in their war effort against the foreign backed invaders; secondly to put on notice a recalcitrant nominal ally, Turkey. The USA protecting the Kurds can be used as future leverage against Turkey moving too far into the Russian camp.

“…Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive?…” Sir Walter Scott

2020-02-09 03:18