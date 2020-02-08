BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – New reports have surfaced from the provincial capital of Al-Hasakah that claim the U.S. military is preparing to build a new base inside the Ghuweran District.
According to the reports, the U.S. military has already begun transporting armored vehicles, logistical equipment, and weapons to Ghuweran, with the intentions of building a new base in this Al-Hasakah District.
The reports say the U.S. base will be built in a neighborhood controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) inside Ghuweran.
In particular, the new base is said to be located near the infamous Hasakah Central Prison, which is currently under SDF control and has hundreds of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) inmates.
The U.S. military has yet to comment on these claims that first surfaced on Friday, February 6th.
Currently, the U.S.’ largest military base in Syria is located near the Al-‘Umar Oil Fields in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
