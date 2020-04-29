BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday, a U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft carried out a new reconnaissance flight over the eastern part of the Mediterranean, where the Russian Hmeimim and Tartous bases are located.

According to reports, the plane set out from the Sigonella base in Sicily, and conducted a reconnaissance flight along the Syrian coast.

In the area of ​​the Russian bases, the plane flew as close as 25 kilometres west of the Syrian coast before it circled back.

The U.S. P-8 aircraft was seen earlier near the Cypriot coast, but has since approached Syrian airspace.

Earlier this month, an American reconnaissance aircraft carried out at least 13 espionage flights near Russian bases in Syria.

On April 19, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet intercepted a U.S. P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane over international waters as it approached the Russian bases.

A source at the Hmeimim base said, “After approaching the unknown plane, the Russian fighter pilot identified the plane’s side number and found it belonging to the U.S. Navy, and he accompanied it until it changed its flight path and moved away from Russian military sites.”

The source stressed that all flights by the Russian warplanes were conducted in accordance with international law for the use of airspace over neutral waters.

