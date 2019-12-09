BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A U.S. military aircraft was tracked off the coast of Syria this week, as it reportedly traveled through the eastern Mediterranean region.
Citing the Twitter account IntelSKy, Avia.Pro reported that a U.S. P-8 military aircraft was tracked near the Russian Hmeimim Airbase, which is located in the southwestern part of the Latakia Governorate.
“The American anti-submarine aircraft Boeing P-8 A Poseidon was spotted a few hours ago near the Russian military bases in Syria. A rather remarkable event took place for the first time in many weeks, which raises questions from experts about the Pentagon’s new interest in Russian military bases,” Avia.Pro said.
The reason for the close flight is unknown and the U.S. Armed Forces do not comment about these flights.
“The purpose of the flight of the American military aircraft was unknown, however, experts previously noticed an interesting detail – often the appearance of American military aircraft near the Russian military bases in Syria are accompanied by attacks on the Khmeimim airbase, against which it was suggested that it is the American side that coordinates the attacks on the Russian air base,” they added.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.