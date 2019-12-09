BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A U.S. military aircraft was tracked off the coast of Syria this week, as it reportedly traveled through the eastern Mediterranean region.

Citing the Twitter account IntelSKy, Avia.Pro reported that a U.S. P-8 military aircraft was tracked near the Russian Hmeimim Airbase, which is located in the southwestern part of the Latakia Governorate.

“The American anti-submarine aircraft Boeing P-8 A Poseidon was spotted a few hours ago near the Russian military bases in Syria. A rather remarkable event took place for the first time in many weeks, which raises questions from experts about the Pentagon’s new interest in Russian military bases,” Avia.Pro said.

The reason for the close flight is unknown and the U.S. Armed Forces do not comment about these flights.

“The purpose of the flight of the American military aircraft was unknown, however, experts previously noticed an interesting detail – often the appearance of American military aircraft near the Russian military bases in Syria are accompanied by attacks on the Khmeimim airbase, against which it was suggested that it is the American side that coordinates the attacks on the Russian air base,” they added.

