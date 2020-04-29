BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – A U.S. spy plane was tracked in the eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday, following a turbulent week in which the Russian Air Force intercepted two American aircraft near Syrian airspace.

According to Intel Sky, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance plane was spotted east of Cyprus, as it was flying between the aforementioned country and western Syria.

#USN United States Navy VP-47 Boeing P8A Poseidon (169325, AE6816) spotted in flight near Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/TQa53EnV1w — INTELSky (@Intel_Sky) April 29, 2020

The purpose of the flight is not known; however, the U.S. P-8 Poseidon has often flown this route in the eastern Mediterranean.

Last week, a Russian Su-35 jet took off from the Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia to intercept the U.S. military aircraft.

This move by the Russian Air Force prompted Washington to issue a statement of condemnation, as they called the interception an ‘unprofessional’ and ‘dangerous’ act.

