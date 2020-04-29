BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – A U.S. spy plane was tracked in the eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday, following a turbulent week in which the Russian Air Force intercepted two American aircraft near Syrian airspace.
According to Intel Sky, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance plane was spotted east of Cyprus, as it was flying between the aforementioned country and western Syria.
#USN United States Navy VP-47 Boeing P8A Poseidon (169325, AE6816) spotted in flight near Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/TQa53EnV1w
— INTELSky (@Intel_Sky) April 29, 2020
The purpose of the flight is not known; however, the U.S. P-8 Poseidon has often flown this route in the eastern Mediterranean.
Last week, a Russian Su-35 jet took off from the Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia to intercept the U.S. military aircraft.
This move by the Russian Air Force prompted Washington to issue a statement of condemnation, as they called the interception an ‘unprofessional’ and ‘dangerous’ act.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.