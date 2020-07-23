BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A U.S. military aircraft reportedly penetrated Syrian airspace via the eastern Mediterranean this week and approached the Russian Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh.
According to the Interfax News Agency, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft entered Syrian airspace and approached the Hmeimim Airbase and flew south towards the Tartous Naval Base, which is also used by the Russian military.
This U.S. military aircraft reportedly flew less than 20 km away from the Hmeimim Airbase, which is the closest approach that the American armed forces have made since the Russian military first deployed to Syria.
“The approach was 16 and 21 km, respectively, the flight altitude was on average 7.6 km above sea level,” Avia.Pro cited Ruposters as saying this week.
In the past, the Russian military has deployed its Su-35 jets to intercept the U.S. aircraft before they could penetrate Syrian airspace; however, this time, they remained stationed at the Hmeimim Airbase.
“The American military reconnaissance aircraft, despite the deployment by Russia of the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems, was able to violate Syrian airspace near Russian military air bases and go deep into it for almost 5 km. Russian air defense systems did not react to such a violation, while Russian fighters did not rise to intercept the US Navy aircraft,” Avia.Pro added.
It should be noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this latest approach by the U.S. military.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.