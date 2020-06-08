BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 A.M.) – An Iraqi security source told Sputnik Arabic on Monday evening that four U.S. military personnel were wounded from the international coalition in Iraq during the crash of an S-130 plane while it was landing at Taji base, north of Baghdad.

The Sputnik source said the plane “veered off the runway and hit the concrete barrier [concrete blocks] and suffered an accident.”

The source confirmed that “the accident resulted in damage to the plane’s structure .”

They revealed that “the accident resulted in the injury of four American soldiers out of the 16 on board.”

The source pointed out that “the accident did not cause a fire in the plane.”

