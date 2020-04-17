BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A U.S military aircraft was intercepted by a Russian jet this week after it approached Syrian airspace from the eastern Mediterranean.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the Russian Air Force deployed its Su-35 jet to intercept a U.S. P-9A Poseidon spy plane that was heading east towards the Syrian coastline.
The Russian publication said the U.S. reconnaissance plane was attempting to remotely hack the Russian S-400 air defense system at the Hmeimim Airbase (var. Khmeimim) during its flight near the Syrian coastline.
“The American military reconnaissance aircraft, Boeing P-8A Poseidon, attempted to remotely hack the Russian S-400 air defense system deployed at the Khmeimim Airbase,” they said.
“Nevertheless, obviously wrong with the selection of frequencies, the U.S. military regretted it, since the air defense systems were put in full combat readiness, intending to open fire, while a Russian fighter was raised to intercept the aircraft,” Avia.Pro continued.
A military specialist told Avia.Pro that “given the fact that the Poseidon was in international airspace, they could only drive it away, and it is with this fact that the rise of the Russian Su-35 into the sky is connected.”
The Russian jet’s interception of the U.S. reconnaissance plane was heavily criticized by Washington, who condemned the action for endangering the American aircraft.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.