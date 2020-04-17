BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – A U.S military aircraft was intercepted by a Russian jet this week after it approached Syrian airspace from the eastern Mediterranean.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the Russian Air Force deployed its Su-35 jet to intercept a U.S. P-9A Poseidon spy plane that was heading east towards the Syrian coastline.

The Russian publication said the U.S. reconnaissance plane was attempting to remotely hack the Russian S-400 air defense system at the Hmeimim Airbase (var. Khmeimim) during its flight near the Syrian coastline.

“The American military reconnaissance aircraft, Boeing P-8A Poseidon, attempted to remotely hack the Russian S-400 air defense system deployed at the Khmeimim Airbase,” they said.

“Nevertheless, obviously wrong with the selection of frequencies, the U.S. military regretted it, since the air defense systems were put in full combat readiness, intending to open fire, while a Russian fighter was raised to intercept the aircraft,” Avia.Pro continued.

A military specialist told Avia.Pro that “given the fact that the Poseidon was in international airspace, they could only drive it away, and it is with this fact that the rise of the Russian Su-35 into the sky is connected.”

The Russian jet’s interception of the U.S. reconnaissance plane was heavily criticized by Washington, who condemned the action for endangering the American aircraft.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter.

