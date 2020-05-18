BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – For the first time since April, the U.S. military has conducted a flight near the Russian Armed Forces’ largest base inside Syria.
According to the data from the aerial monitoring site, PlaneRadar, a U.S. Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft was spotted off of Syria’s western coast, as it approached the Hmeimim Airbase from the west.
The U.S. aircraft reportedly took off from the Italian Sigonella Airbase and made its way to the eastern Mediterranean before approaching the Hmeimim Airbase on Sunday.
14:55 мск.
Патрульный противолодочный самолёт, #Boeing P-8A #Poseidon, ВМС США🇺🇸, взлетевший с авиабазы #Sigonella🇮🇹, в восточной части акватории Средиземного моря. #USNavy pic.twitter.com/tgh6fHFFZT
— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) May 17, 2020
Last month, the Russian military deployed its Su-35 jets to intercept the U.S. aircraft that approached the base; however, it appears this time around, the Russian Air Force did not fly towards the American plane.
The base was handed over the Russian military in 2015 when they began their campaign against terrorist groups such as Daesh and the Al-Nusra Front at the request of the Syrian authorities.
The base is the most heavily defended Russian military facility abroad. It has a contingent of fighter aircraft as well as S-400 air defence systems.
The development comes after a similar reconnaissance flight was conducted near the base at the end of April and another one near Russia’s borders with the Baltic States.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.