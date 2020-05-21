BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – For the second time in a week, a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft has been spotted near the Syrian coastal governorate of Latakia in the eastern Mediterranean.
According to reports, a U.S. Navy P-9A Poseidon aircraft conducted their flight between Cyprus and Syria before returning back to its home base.
The U.S. aircraft was said to have closely approached the Russian military’s Hmeimim Airbase, which is located in the southwestern part of the Latakia Governorate.
Unlike previous encounters in April, the Russian Air Force did not deploy its Su-35 jet to intercept the U.S. aircraft in the eastern part of the Mediterranean region.
The Russian military’s S-400 air defense system is currently active at the Hmeimim Airbase, so it is highly unlikely that they are not tracking these flights.
While it is common for the U.S. aircraft conducted flights in the eastern Mediterranean, it appears that they have increased the frequency of these flights over the last ten days.
