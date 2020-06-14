BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian and U.S. forces were involved in another skirmish in northeastern Syria after the former refused to stop at American checkpoint in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to reports, the Russian military police, consisting of eight vehicles, refused to stop at a U.S. checkpoint along a road between the cities of Tal Tamr and Al-Qamishli.

The U.S. military responded by sending four vehicles to chase the Russian forces in an attempt to stop them from traveling through the village of Al-Baydar in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

However, the U.S. military was unsuccessful in their aggressive attempt to obstruct the Russian forces from continuing towards the city of Al-Qamishli.

This latest incident comes just days after the Russian military committed a similar act, which resulted in a U.S. military vehicle getting stuck along a road in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

Despite the U.S.’ withdrawal from several border points in northern Syria, they continue to maintain a presence in several areas in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.

The reason for the U.S.’ resurgence in these governorates is likely due to the Russian military’s wide-scale expansion into the northeastern region of Syria.

The Russian military has already established a large presence at the Qamishli Airport, where they possess not only aircraft, but also air defense equipment.

