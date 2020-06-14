BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian and U.S. forces were involved in another skirmish in northeastern Syria after the former refused to stop at American checkpoint in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
According to reports, the Russian military police, consisting of eight vehicles, refused to stop at a U.S. checkpoint along a road between the cities of Tal Tamr and Al-Qamishli.
The U.S. military responded by sending four vehicles to chase the Russian forces in an attempt to stop them from traveling through the village of Al-Baydar in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
However, the U.S. military was unsuccessful in their aggressive attempt to obstruct the Russian forces from continuing towards the city of Al-Qamishli.
This latest incident comes just days after the Russian military committed a similar act, which resulted in a U.S. military vehicle getting stuck along a road in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
Despite the U.S.’ withdrawal from several border points in northern Syria, they continue to maintain a presence in several areas in the Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa governorates.
The reason for the U.S.’ resurgence in these governorates is likely due to the Russian military’s wide-scale expansion into the northeastern region of Syria.
The Russian military has already established a large presence at the Qamishli Airport, where they possess not only aircraft, but also air defense equipment.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.