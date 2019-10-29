Russian warplanes have once again stolen the limelight in the US media this past week when The National Interest issued a chart of the most dangerous bombers, created in the country.

The magazine included 4 planes on its list – the Tu-95 “Bear”, Tu-22M “Backfire”, and Tu-160 “Blackjack”, as well as the Tupolev PAK DA project which is still under development.

Artist concept of a T-4MS “Project 200” perspective aircraft and deep modification of the soviet Sukhoi T-4 high-speed reconnaissance, anti-ship and strategic bomber.

According to the report, the PAK DA bomber will eventually replace both the Tu-160 supersonic aircraft and the earlier Tu-95. The plane will be fully designed in Russia but currently, there are no existing prototypes.

