CNN has published a video of the aftermath of last week’s missile attack on a US military base in Iraq, which was staged by Iran in response to the assassination of high-ranking Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The video showed concrete slabs scattered across the area and several dilapidated dwellings housing US military personnel.

The clip also caught an undamaged spate of Saddam Hussein-era bunkers, in which US servicemen hunkered down and survived the missile attack.

The footage was released after CNN cited unnamed sources as saying on Sunday that US troops stationed at an Iraqi air base knew beforehand that the facility will be attacked by Iran, something that helped them to safely take shelter.

The sources claimed that most US forces either left the base or took cover in bunkers for two-and-a-half-hours before Iran start launching missiles on Wednesday.

At the same time, the sources asserted that although the US forces knew about the attack, they didn’t know what the nature of the attack would be.

#IranvsUSA

Iran crisis: Tehran launches missile attack on US-Iraqi Ain al-Asad air base pic.twitter.com/zCdAo0Sc0r — Dr. Gori (@juniorzealves) January 8, 2020

One of the sources described the fact that there were no casualties in the missile as a “miracle”, claiming that the projectiles detonated just a few metres from the bunkers.

Sources: CNN, Sputnik

Advertisements