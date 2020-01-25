BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – U.S. military officials revealed that the Pentagon may deploy an air defense system to Iraq after the Iranian missile attacks that targeted the Ayn Al-Assad Base in Al-Anbar and another installation in Erbil.

A senior Pentagon official told Fox News that they believed Iran was unlikely to launch a ballistic missile attack on the night of January 8th. The attack was later revealed to have wounded 34 U.S. soldiers.

The Pentagon official told Fox News that the U.S. Patriot air defense system may be deployed to protect the bases that include their forces in Iraq.

Iraqi Reaction

A member of the Al-Fateh bloc in the Iraqi parliament, Representative Karim Alaywi, told Baghdad Today that the deployment of the American Patriot systems in Iraq would represent a violation of his country’s sovereignty.

“The Iraqi parliament represents all its components and spectrums, and the decision to remove the American forces is everyone’s opinion. Therefore, the attempt of these forces to deploy Patriot systems at their bases or increase their combat capabilities in any way is rejected,” pointing out that it is considered a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.

“The presence of the American forces in Iraq is illegal, and the recent decision of the House of Representatives is clear,” he said, adding “the ball is now in the government’s court to get those forces out.”

