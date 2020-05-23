BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Washington Post, citing informed sources, reported this week that the United States has discussed the possibility of conducting its first nuclear test since 1992.

According to the publication, this issue was raised last Friday at a meeting of U.S. officials from departments and ministries concerned with national security issues, during which no agreement was reached on conducting the nuclear test.

One official told the newspaper that discussions were still ongoing, while another another source said that “it was finally decided to take other measures in response to the threats by Russia and China, but while avoiding the resumption of nuclear tests.”

The newspaper confirmed that the National Security Council at the White House refused to comment on this information.

A senior administration official indicated that the suggestion to Moscow and Beijing that the United States could conduct a “quick test” would give the United States an advantage in arms control negotiations that Washington wanted to conduct not only with Moscow, but with Beijing as well.

The newspaper points to the emergence of serious differences during the meeting over the idea of ​​a nuclear test.

According to the newspaper, supporters of nuclear non-proliferation believe that the resumption of nuclear tests could lead to destabilizing consequences.

