A fully armed MQ-9 Reaper taxis down an Afghanistan runway Nov. 4. The Reaper has flown 49 combat sorties since it first began operating in Afghanistan Sept. 25. It completed its first combat strike Oct. 27, when it fired a Hellfire missile over Deh Rawod, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:15 P.M.) – The U.S.-based weapons manufacturer, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), announced on April 16 that their new Reaper drone has been tested in an undisclosed area in the Middle East.

While the specific area was not revealed, the weapons manufacturer did state that the new Reaper drone took off from a base in Afghanistan.

As for the Marines that took part in the support mission, they remotely operated the unmanned aerial vehicle from the US – specifically Yuma, Arizona, Maj. Joe Reney, a spokesperson for Marine Corps Forces Central Command, told Military.com.

“The MQ-9 is a very reliable and versatile platform that can be launched and recovered anywhere we have a runway and a small launch and recovery element,” Reney said.

Prior to the landmark flight, GA-ASI operated all intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions for the service, which amounted to more than 7,000 flight hours since September 2018.

Reney told the US military-focused outlet that while GA-ASI carried out operations, Marines were instructed on the technical, tactical and operational support procedures to properly operate the drone.

“This achievement represents a unique milestone and example of the Marine Corps’ legacy of innovation,” David R. Alexander, president of GA-ASI, said in a statement accompanying the release. “As a partner with the Marine Corps, we look forward to expanding the role of Medium-altitude, Long-endurance (MALE) [unmanned aerial systems] in support of maritime littoral missions.”

It’s presently unclear just how many Marines involved in the training program are qualified to operate the Reaper drones.

The accomplishment comes as the service has been working with the US Air Force since at least June 2018 to put together VMU crews to undergo Group 5 unmanned aerial vehicle training, which would qualify participants to operate the Reapers. The training also includes instruction for the RQ-4 Global Hawk and the MQ-4C Triton.

Source: Sputnik

