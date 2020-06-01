BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The U.S. allegedly attempted to set fire to the agricultural lands of Al-Sweida in southern Syria on Monday after it was revealed that an American-made gas balloon was seen entering this region.

According to the pro-government Sham FM channel, the balloon was found between the villages of Sahwa Balata and Rasas in rural Al-Sweida.

“A balloon was discovered within the agricultural lands between the villages of Sahwa Balata and Rasas in the southern countryside of Sweida, and it turned out to be American-made and contained gas used to ignite fires where it warned of exposure to sunlight or its approach to power lines,” Sham FM reported.

It is noteworthy to mention that a number of fires in the agricultural lands of Syria’s Al-Jazeera region have spread in the past few days, without any entity claiming responsibility.

The Syrian government has accused the U.S. military of burning farms in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The U.S. Coalition has not responded to this accusation from the Syrian government.

