BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – On Monday, Iraqi security sources told Al-Sumaria TV said that an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a convoy belonging to the U.S.-led Anti-ISIS Coalition in the Diwaniyah Governorate of southern Iraq.

The security source, who requested anonymity, told Al-Sumaria TV on Monday that the convoy belonging to the International Coalition was carrying logistical equipment, when it was targeted by the explosive device.

They explained that the convoy was exposed to an explosive device on the international road in Diwaniyah Governorate.

The security source did not clarify whether the explosion had resulted in casualties and losses to equipment.

This latest explosion comes a week after a number of missiles targeted the central part of the Iraqi capital, which is where the famous “Green Zone” area is located.

These Katyusha missiles were reportedly fired from the eastern part of the capital and they were targeting the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Since the missile attack on the Green Zone, the Iraqi security forces have arrested the head of a powerful faction inside the Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) coalition, which operations all over the country.