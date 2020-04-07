BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition has withdrawn from its sixth base in Iraq, Al-Sumaria TV reported on Tuesday.

According to Al-Sumaria TV, “the international coalition forces decided to withdraw from a military base in the Abu Ghraib area, west of the capital, Baghdad, and hand over the site to the Iraqi forces during the past hours.”

The site indicated that Abu Ghraib Base is the sixth Iraqi military site from which the US-led Coalition forces have withdrawn from recently.

The base itself is located near the infamous Abu Ghraib Prison, which made worldwide headlines in 2003 when it was reported that the U.S. military and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were using the site to commit human rights violations.

Last week, the Coalition withdrew from the Al-Habbaniyah Base and transferred the equipment to the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The coalition stated that “500 members of its members will leave Al-Habbaniyah,” stressing that “the Iraqi security forces were and are still able to confront ISIS in the Al-Anbar Province.”

Earlier, the Iraqi forces received another military site that had been controlled by the international coalition forces in the Nineveh Governorate.

