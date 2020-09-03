BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition was targeted on Thursday by a roadside bomb in the Dhi Qar Governorate of southeastern Iraq, the Iraqi Security Media Cell reported.

“An explosion from an explosive device targeted the convoy of logistical support companies for the International Coalition Forces along the highway in the Dhi Gar Governorate, leaving no significant losses,” the statement began.

According to the Iraqi security forces, their troops were escorting the International Coalition convoy as it was traveling through the southeastern part of the country.

“As the security forces accompanying the convoy monitored suspicious movements of one of the vehicles in which two suspects were traveling, the forces worked to pursue and arrest them and they are still under investigation,” they added.

No further details were released at this time.