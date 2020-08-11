BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Tuesday, that an explosive device was detonated while a convoy from the U.S.-led International Coalition Forces was passing through an area north of Baghdad.
The cell said in a brief statement: “An explosive device was detonated on a convoy of the International Coalition Forces in the Taji area, north of the capital, Baghdad, which led to the burning of a container that was carried on one of the beds of the convoy.”
No one was harmed as a result of the explosion.
The Security Media Cell previously announced an explosion had targeted the U.S.-led Coalition along the international road in Dhi Qar Governorate.
The cell said in a statement two days ago that “an explosive device exploded on a civilian convoy transporting international coalition equipment on the international road in Dhi Qar Governorate, and the incident resulted in minor damage to one of the wheels.”
